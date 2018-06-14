Govt pumps financial resources to key priority areas

The government has pumped substantial financial resources to key priority areas in this year’s budget.

While delivering the 2018/2019 budget, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich allocated a big portion of the Ksh 3.07 trillion budget to education, security, health and agriculture saying this will aid the mission to create jobs, reduce poverty and share prosperity.

The Budget was read amid revelation that the country’s GDP grew by 5.6 percent last year and is expected to hit 5.8 percent this year.

The country’s security sector just like in previous years was allocated a huge chunk of the Ksh 3.07 trillion budget to reinforce both personnel and equipment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Education was not to be left behind as the government has set aside Ksh 59.4 billion for free secondary education and Ksh 13.4 billion for free primary education as well as Ksh 5 billion towards the recruitment of teachers.

What will come as good news to the public is the attempt find a solution to the Cancer disease which has been a major concern to the nation.

Rotich has allocated Ksh 2 Billion towards free primary health care and Ksh 7 billion for computed scanners to enable diagnose cases early of Cancer and curb more deaths.

Another Ksh 13.7 billion has been allocated for free maternity and leasing of medical equipment.

The government in a bid to enhance security has allocated Ksh 8.9 billion for enhanced security operations and Ksh 29.8 billion for police modernization.

Ksh 8.5 billion for has also been allocated towards the Mwea and Bura irrigation schemes as well as other smaller schemes.