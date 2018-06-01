The government has pumped 9 billion shillings into a Solar project at the Baricho water works aimed at reducing cost of electricity from 400 million annually in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

Coast water service board chief executive officer Jacob Torutt said the project will ensure smooth flow of water to residents who bear the brunt of payment delays by water

It is a sigh of relief for residents of Kilifi and Mombasa Counties relying on the region’s water service providers for water supply.

Each month the Coast Water Service board faces payment challenges to the Kenya power and lighting company affecting water supply by the commodity service providers to over 1 million people in the two counties.

Coast Water service board Chief Executive officer Jacob Torutt says the alternative source of energy will go a long way in ensuring constant power supply at the Baricho Water works.

Torrut said that studies will be conducted at the Baricho water works boreholes in finding out the River Sabaki water flow and Siltation patterns to avert eventualities and sustainability.