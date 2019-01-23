Govt targets agriculture, household income in this year’s national census

Agriculture and household incomes will be among the key data that the government would be seeking to collect in this year’s national census to be conducted in August.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, said data collection and processing for the national census which is expected to cost taxpayers Ksh 18 billion would be fully digitized to improve on quality and accuracy of results.

Data collection and processing during this year’s national population and housing census would be fully digitized as the government seeks to improve the quality of data collected and the results that are expected to be out within two months.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics plans to spend Ksh 10 billion on buying bio metric equipment for data collection and another Ksh 8 billion on hiring and training staff.

The government said, the 164,000 tablets that would be used in the national census exercise would be procured from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Moi University.

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich said a holistic survey of agricultural activities at household level would also be captured to assist the government formulate better agricultural policies.

Rotich says this year’s national census is expected to be holistic to increase variables in the survey and guide the government in the implementation of the big four agenda and sustainable livelihoods goals.

Recruitment of staff to undertake the national census is set to begin in June this year.