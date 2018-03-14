Gov’t to unveil paid medical cover for elderly

The government is set to roll out an all paid medical cover to elderly embedded in the Inua Jamii programme beginning April this year.

Engaging stakeholders before the official opening of social protection conference scheduled for next week, Labour CS Ukur Yattani says the 6.5 billion shillings unconditional cash transfer programme will ensure equitable access to health care while complimenting the Jubilee agenda’ and the country endeavors to achieve SDG’s.

The programme dubbed Inua Jamii that begun in 2017, social pension assistance unconditional cash transfer programme is meant to benefit senior citizens of 70 years.

Apart from receiving regular bi-monthly cash transfers of Kshs. 4,000 per individual the beneficiaries will also be entitled to an NHIF medical cover whose roll-out commences in April.

The CS who assured delegates who will be attending the conference of their security says the ministry is in plans to formulate one register of the beneficiaries to deter one person getting benefits from different programmes in efforts to ensure as many elderly get the benefits.

Meanwhile Yattani has absolved himself from blame over the on-going lecturers’ strike instead blaming lecturers unions of abandoning talks prematurely.

Appealing to the Don’s to resume work and give dialogue a chance, Yattani says the ministry is currently awaiting a court verdict on the legality of the strike and the way forward.

