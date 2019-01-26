The Government has been urged to allocate more financial resources for the provision of sustainable, reliable, lifesaving and equitable health services in order to save those affected by Tuberculosis.

Speaking during a meeting to discuss proposals for raising funds for the health pillar under the Big4 agenda, Kenya TB Caucus and Africa TB Caucus chair Stephen Mule said Kenya needs to embrace innovative ways to finance Universal Health Care.

According to a report by the global fund, more than 10 million people fall ill with TB every year and nearly 40% of them go untreated and unreported and continue to spread the infection to others.

Mule who is also the Matungulu MP says more funds need to be allocated in the fight against TB and more so in the preventive measures if the war is to be won.

This even as he lauded efforts by civil society organizations through the Global Fund Advocacy Network for Africa who have created strategies to ensure that African Governments commit to increase domestic resources to fund healthcare.

Statistics indicate Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 90% of the world’s new malaria cases every year with 16 out of 30 High Tuberculosis (TB) burden countries globally being in Africa and nearly 3 million of the 10.4 million people who contracted TB in 2017 living in sub-Saharan Africa.