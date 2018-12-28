The seven member reconciliation committee appointed by labour ministry will this Saturday meet Kenya National Union of Teachers executive committee over the looming teachers strike.

The committee will be seeking clarification on the demands by teachers following the strike notice.

The committee led by employee relations expert Charles Maranga will then on Monday 31st December meet TSC to hear its side of the story over the strike threats before holding a joint reconciliation meeting in the afternoon at the labour ministry to deliberate on Teacher’s promotions and transfers among other issues.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in a statement called on the Kenya National Union of Teachers to give a chance to a conciliation committee that he has appointed to look into their contentitious issues ahead of the announced countrywide teachers next week.

CS Yatani said that the committee constituted on the 20th of this month and headed by Charles Maranga an employee relations expert will assist in solving the impasse and file a report within 30 days.

The Committee this morning held a joint conciliation meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection headquarters to deliberate on issues among them teachers’ promotions, delocalisation and or Transfers, performance Contracting system and Teachers Professional Development Modules.

The Committee also includes personnel from Federation of Kenyan Employers as well as Central Organization of Trade Union COTU.