Gov’t urges youth to take on vocational training

The government is pumping more financial resources to vocational training as it seeks to equip learners with necessary skills to face the job market.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia says the plan to be executed through the National Industrial Training Authority will make use of technical, vocational education and training as a vehicle for socio-economic and technological development.

Youth unemployment in Kenya has been described as a ticking time bomb with up to 34% of youth struggling to acquire a decent job.

A state of affairs that has been aggravated by limited skilled labour with most graduates entering the labour market every year lacking necessary skills to meet the demands of the job market.

The Kenya youth employment and opportunities project that commenced last year is seeking to resolve the skills gap by training some 28,0000 youth drawn from across the country by the year 2021 through sector specific, life, core business and entrepreneurship skills that enhance their employability.

The project that is being implemented in partnership with the ministry of labour and that of industrialization through the National Industrial Training Authority will see unemployed youth go through a 3 month training program that will be followed by 3 months of job internships and apprenticeship after which they will be certified for acquired skills.

A total of 2,576 youth have already gone through the program, with an additional 1.069 youth having received a 40000 shillings each to start their small businesses.

Development of the Kenya Labour market information system is also underway which seeks to link job seekers to potential employers.