Harambee Starlets set to play Equatorial Guinea

National women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets has stepped up its training ahead of their crucial 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifier against a tricky Equatorial Guinea on June 6th at the Machakos Stadium.

Starlets reported to camp on May 23rd in Machakos, to prepare for the final qualifying round of the 2018 Africa Women Cup nations against Equatorial Guinea.

Starlets, who eliminated neighbours Uganda in the previous round, will face the West African side on June 6th with the return leg set to be played three days later.

Equatorial Guinea was initially banned from the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, but was reinstated after the ban was lifted in July 2017 at an emergency CAF committee meeting, and included in the qualifying draw.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya made her maiden appearance at the Africa Women Cup of Nations last year, bowing out at the group stage after successive losses to Ghana, Mali, and Nigeria.

The team had gained qualification to the continental showpiece at the expense of Algeria on the away goal rule after a 2-2 draw in Algeria and a 1-1 draw in Nairobi.

Seven out of the 24 participating teams are expected to join hosts Ghana for the 13th edition of the continental showpiece scheduled for November 17th to December 1st.

The women’s football event will produce the African representatives for the Fifa Women’s World Cup with the top three teams qualifying for France 2019.