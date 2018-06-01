Heads of procurement in Government to undergo polygraph test

All heads of procurement and accounts in Government ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals will undergo fresh vetting including polygraph testing, to determine their integrity and suitability, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President – who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta – indicated that this is part of the raft of measures he intends to implement as to tackle corruption.

“Those who shall fail the vetting will stand suspended. I expect this exercise to be concluded before the start of the new financial year (FY 2018/2019). You will hear of other tougher actions in the days to come,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State made the announcement at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County where he led the nation in marking this year’s Madaraka Day.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“As we celebrate the good that has been achieved over the decades since independence, we know there are areas which we have not done well. We must be truthful to ourselves and admit that, in the past few decades, a few of us have failed their motherland,” the Head of State said.

The President noted that some of those trusted to run and manage institutions, resources and safeguard the public interest have turned predators.

He pointed out that through their selfishness, greed and misuse of authorities; Kenyans have been denied critical public services and development – a situation that will no longer be tolerated.

“Today, I want to address myself to these enemies, who must be boldly confronted by all Kenyans of goodwill in the same manner our forefathers resolved to join hands in the fight against colonialism,” the President said.

President Kenyatta said he has resolved to lead the nation in getting rid of corruption and division – which he termed as the main challenges facing the country today just like colonialism was before independence.

He appealed to all Kenyans to join him in the war he has started to vanquish corruption.

“While the challenge may look huge because of the way corruption has become entrenched in some of our people today, we have to declare in unison that corruption in all its forms will be diminished from our country. Like colonialism was defeated, so will we defeat corruption,” he said.

The President emphasised that Kenyans must – with a sense of great urgency – join hands to destroy corruption in all its forms before it destroys the country and the future of Kenyan children.

As a steps towards ensuring success in curbing graft, President Kenyatta said almost the entire senior team in charge of investigations and prosecutions is new, have been properly resourced, know their mandate and mission, and they know what Kenyans expect of them.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions, the Police, and other institutions in the multi-agency team against corruption are on the move. They are making decisive steps to build strong cases for the prosecution of corrupt officials,” President Kenyatta said.

However, the President said the work of the multi-agency team against corruption will bear fruit when the Judiciary responds by ensuring that frivolous and obstructive use of the court system to avoid responsibility will not be allowed.

“I welcome the assurance of the Judiciary’s leadership that they are with the rest of Government, and all Kenyans, in this war for our integrity as a country,” he said.

The President expressed satisfaction that arrests of senior officials have been made, assuring that there are more on the way.

He warned Government officials, particularly those directly implicated in corruption, that they go to jail as there was no place for them in his administration.

“I will do my part as President to turn Government into an instrument that truly serves you, and that respects the sacred responsibility to build Kenya into a truly prosperous, fair and honest country,” President Kenyatta assured Kenyans.

Noting that corruption has seeped into many other sectors of society, President Kenyatta said Kenyans must seize the moment and play their individual role for the country to overcome the vice.

Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, senior Government officials and members of the diplomatic corps joined thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life who graced the event held in Meru for the first time in the country’s history.