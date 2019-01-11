A report that will guide medical fee to be charged by doctors has finally been handed over to the cabinet secretary in the ministry of health.

The report from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) was prompted by parliament after a public outcry of exorbitant fee being charged by hospitals and doctors before rendering their services.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB), the consumer federation of Kenya (COFEK) and other relevant internal and public stakeholder held an engagement on Tuesday to deliberate on the 2016 medical fee rules.

The engagement that was led by the Chairman Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) Professor George Magoha sort to review medical practitioners and dentists professional fees rules and give proposals of a better health system.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Doctors through their union have been against the regulation citing a free market economy.

They claim those who feel that their services were expensive were free to seek the same elsewhere.

The ministry in a statement said the KMPDB is still working on the final report in compliance to the recommendations by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee of Health on the doctors’ Professional fees and will make its recommendations in due course.