Hellen Obiri wins Senior Women’s Cross Country race in Aarhus

Written By: Richard Munga
51

This makes @hellen_obiri the first athlete to win a world Indoor title , World Outdoor title and World Cross Country title
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

World 5000m Champion Hellen Obiri handed Kenya her seventh consecutive women’s 10km title, clocking 36.14 Minutes to win the women’s senior race in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Obiri, who was making her debut at the World Cross Country, became the first athlete to win the World Indoor 3,000 Meters, World Championships 5,000 Meters and World Cross Country 10km titles.

Also Read  Gor Mahia top KPL standings followed by Sofapaka

A patient and resilient Obiri who led from the start to finish in Denmark, waited patiently against Dera Dida and Gidey Letesenbet of Ethiopia, before surging ahead in the last kilometre to win in 36 minutes and seconds.

Also Read  Kenya's U17 soccer team steps up training ahead of four nation tournament

In the men’s race, Geoffrey Kamworor finished 3rd behind Ugandan duo  Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Kenya finished 2nd on the medal standings behind rivals Ethiopia, with eight medals; two gold, three silvers and three bronze medals.

Also Read  Argentina's Gonzalo Higuan retires from international football
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR