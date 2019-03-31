Hellen Obiri wins Senior Women’s Cross Country race in Aarhus

World 5000m Champion Hellen Obiri handed Kenya her seventh consecutive women’s 10km title, clocking 36.14 Minutes to win the women’s senior race in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Obiri, who was making her debut at the World Cross Country, became the first athlete to win the World Indoor 3,000 Meters, World Championships 5,000 Meters and World Cross Country 10km titles.

A patient and resilient Obiri who led from the start to finish in Denmark, waited patiently against Dera Dida and Gidey Letesenbet of Ethiopia, before surging ahead in the last kilometre to win in 36 minutes and seconds.

In the men’s race, Geoffrey Kamworor finished 3rd behind Ugandan duo Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

Kenya finished 2nd on the medal standings behind rivals Ethiopia, with eight medals; two gold, three silvers and three bronze medals.