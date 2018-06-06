High Court suspends order on fresh vetting of procurement heads

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has halted the circular suspending heads of procurement and accounting units in government ministries, departments and state corporations on compulsory leave for 30 working days.

This is after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court to challenge the decision was made “subjectively, though an irregular and opaque process” that did not involve public participation and violated the constitution.

In his submission, Omtatah said vetting can be done while the officers are in office and further stressed that the circular did not indicate that they were under any investigations.

According to Omtatah, the directive constitutes a gross attack on Article 25(c) of the Constitution which declares that the rights to a fair trial may not be limited.

The petitioner is aggrieved that the blanket disciplinary measure is being imposed on a class of people without holding each one accountable for specific claims as an individual, and without consideration for its impact on the general population and the public service.

High Court judge Onesmus Makau, while issuing the orders, certified the matter as urgent and directed that the petition be served upon the respondents in the case who include Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and the Attorney General.

“There are genuine issues that touch on the affected officers which must be canvassed before this court,” the judge said.

He stated that Omtatah had questioned the content of the circular which does not specify what wrong the officers had committed during their service in government.

Justice Makau further said that the timeline given to the officers to surrender unspecified documents by Friday was too short.

The Head of Public Service on Monday, June 4 directed all heads of procurement and accounting units in ministries, departments, agencies and state corporations to step aside with immediate effect.

The officials were further asked to submit personal information to the Office of the Head of Public Service to be delivered by Friday, June 8, 2018 at Harambee House. The personal information being sought include; their assets, liabilities and previous record of service.

“The exercise is geared towards determining suitability to continue holding office in the public trust and promote confidence in the public service,” read part of the notice.

In the case, Omtatah wants the court to quash the circular adding that Kinyua has no capacity to issue such orders.

