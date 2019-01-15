High hopes for Kariobangi Sharks after Western Stima win

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya says their 2-1 win over Western Stima FC on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos is a huge boost his side.

Goals from George Abege and Harrison Mwendwa helped Sharks return to winning ways after registering two consecutive draws against Mt. Kenya United and KCB. Hubert Kopany scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

Sharks, which next plays away to Zoo Kericho on Thursday are 5th on the log with 13 points after seven rounds of matches this season, level on points with 4th placed Tusker FC.

Mathare United is still unbeaten and leads the log on 17 points, two points ahead of Bandari, the only other team yet to taste defeat this season, while Western Stima is 3rd on 14 points.