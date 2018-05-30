High-tech innovation available in Kenya from LG that you can take home

LG is one of the high-tech companies that showcase their promising yet sometimes peculiar concepts at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

CES, if you’ve never heard of it, is the world’s biggest consumer tech event. This year’s event took place earlier in the year in Las Vegas. At the CES 2018 event, LG made headlines by previewing their 88 –inch 8K television; the world is still learning how fully operate a 4K television so an 8K TV is a big deal.

However, that tech won’t be available in Kenya for quite some time but there are still a few high-tech LG products you can buy.

Instaview Door-in-Door

While we eagerly wait for the 8K TV to make its way to Kenya, LG’s cutting-edge Instaview refrigerator is one of the smart home devices you can take home today. This high-tech fridge isn’t their only launch this year, a while back they launched the LG Twinwash at the Villa Rosa Kempinski. Its Twinwash impressed the ladies who attended the event and their Instaview door-in-door fridge is bound to do the same.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The refrigerator is world-renowned for its innovative glass panel, revolutionary knock-on feature that reduces cold air loss, and sleek, premium design. Conventional refrigerators often sport ordinary doors with ice dispensers but LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door is a first in the industry with its never-before-seen 33-inch sleek glass panel and an array of innovative features.

Janghoon Chung, Managing Director of LG Electronics East Africa, has said that the high-tech smart home device is the definition of a premium appliance, balancing innovation, style, and efficiency. It is set to transform how users interact with refrigerators.

Moreover, the spacious Door-in-Door compartment allows users to easily store frequently accessed snacks or beverages. The refrigerator’s storage space can be effortlessly accessed using the Hidden Button under the refrigerator door while also granting users a wider view of the items stored inside, offering the utmost in flexibility and convenience.

OLED C7

If you’re still stuck on the TV, what you can get right now is the OLED C7 which popular with gamers. Kenya has been hosting the Pro Game Series competition for teens and adults at Sarit Centre for the last two years with winners bagging between KSh 150,000 and KSh 1 million. A few years back, video gaming was typically for social engagement but it has since grown into a lucrative business.

In the era of smart TVs, LG has a wide array of products that suit gamers through OLED sets but the OLED C7 is the most recommended. With its graphically rich, incredibly straightforward and logical interface its layout is easily customizable, slick to navigate and sensibly focused which is what most users actually want a TV to deliver.

Tell Us What You Think