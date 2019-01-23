Hockey forward Jackline Mwangi bags sports personality award

Telkom women’s hockey team forward Jacqueline Mwangi has been named the Sports Personality of the Month for December.

The former Kenya international emerged the top scorer at the 2018 Africa Club Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria last December.

Her five goals helped Telkom reclaim the continental club title after a 2-0 win over defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority.

The evergreen striker was also crowned the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League top scorer.

Her 16 goals propelled Telkom to a record 21st title in yet another dominant season in which they remained unbeaten.

Mwangi beat volleyballers Abiud Chirchir and Mercy Moim, who were voted the Most Valuable Players at the 2018 Kenya Volleyball Federation playoffs, after helping their sides GSU and Kenya Prisons win the men and women’s titles.

Equity Hawks star Seline Okumu was also in the running for the award after helping her side win the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s title at the expense of holders KPA.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Albert Njogu humbled Shiang Huang of Taipei in Straight sets of 6-0 and 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing ITF World Tennis tour at Nairobi club.

Njogu controlled the match from the onslaught with good movement, dominant service, and ruthless forehand to subdue his opponent.

Another Kenyan, Ryan Randiek failed to make a cut to the quarters after losing by straight sets of 6-1, 6-1 to Poland’s Jasza Szajrych.