Homeboyz reach Driftwood Sevens cup semis

Homeboyz comfortably reached the cup semis of the Driftwood Sevens after a 29-7 win over Kisii at the Mombasa Sports Club.

The second semifinal between Mwamba and Kabras Sugar went into sudden death extra time after a 7-7 full-time stalemate before Daniel Taabu eased Mwamba out of their problems with a long range try to win the game 12-7.

Nakuru defeated cross town rivals Menengai Oilers 26-7 in the third quarterfinal. KCB reached their fourth successive semifinal with a 19-10 win over Nondies.

In the Cup semi finals, Homeboyz play Mwamba and Nakuru play KCB. Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro were officially relegated from the division one competition at the Driftwood Sevens after losing their Challenge Trophy quarterfinal fixtures.

The Leos fell to a 10-0 defeat to Kenya Harlequin as Northern Suburbs edged MMUST 7-5. Hosts Regional Logistics Mombasa defeated Silverstone Kisumu 17-10 in their Challenge Trophy quarterfinal. Resolution Impala Saracens completed the Challenge Trophy semi final pairings with a 29-7 win over Makueni.

Volleyball

The Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations Volleyball Championships got underway this morning at the Moi International sports center Kasarani.

Hosts Kenya will open their group ‘A’ campaign against Tanzania at 4 pm this evening.

Head coach Paul Gitau said his charges are ready for the competition and they will fight fearlessly to win the junior continental title Other teams in the pool include Nigeria and Cameroon.

Pool B has defending champions Egypt who will face Uganda in the second game this evening, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, and Rwanda.

The Kenyan juniors have been training at Kasarani alongside the senior national team, which is preparing for the 2018 World Women’s Volleyball Championship to be held next month in Japan. Kenya’s biggest opponents are Egypt, who have won the competition a record eight times, including last year’s showpiece.