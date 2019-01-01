Hospitality among biggest beneficiaries as Kenyans usher New Year

The hospitality sector was among the biggest beneficiary as Kenya joined the rest of the world in ushering in the New Year.

It was good fortunes for investors with several hotels and entertainment joints making a kill out of the influx of local and international tourists who turned up to welcome the year 2019.

As Kenyans were ushering the year 2019, business was booming for investors in the hospitality sector who had made proper plans for the thousands of local and international visitors flocking hotels and entertainment joints for the festivities.

Traveler’s Beach Resort Sales and Marketing Manager Wafula Waswa expressed optimism that the tourism sector is experiencing a revival urging the Kenya tourism board to improve on its marketing strategies so as to further improve the sector.

Shaila Butt, a local tourist says she was happy with how hoteliers in the coast region handled their guests during the festive season.

A magnificent display of fireworks colored the sky as thousands of excited local and international holiday makers hugged and made merry to welcome the long awaited New Year.

Watamu played host to thousands of local and international tourists who made the coastal region their holiday destination, a move that gave many hoteliers and owners of entertainment joints a reason to smile.

Ian Langer the General Manager of Temple point resort says domestic hospitality market greatly improved with most hotels being fully booked from November to December.

He called on the government to speed up the extension of the Malindi International Airport so as to attract international flights in the region.

At Mapango Resort hundreds of Tourists who had gathered were entertained by local acrobats before the fireworks to usher in the New Year.

In Baringo County, Lake Bogoria Spa Resort played host to hundreds of residents who gathered to usher in the New Year.

They were treated to entertainment from cultural dancers and models who kept them charged for the better part of the night.

In Nanyuki, most of the joints recorded high numbers of Local and international tourists who gathered to make merry in the popular town located along the equator enjoying the scenic Laikipia plateau and different game sanctuaries, the icing on the cake being at the Angiri Tented camp on the footsteps of Mt Kenya where people gathered in their numbers to witness the traditional fireworks.