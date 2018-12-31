Huawei Technologies has outlined its 2019 growth strategy largely focused on guaranteeing its business resilience while forecasting a 21% growth this year.

In a New Year’s message Huawei Technologies Rotating Chairman, Mr Guo Ping, described the year 2018 as an eventful year for the firm while promising swift recovery from “negative conjecture and market restrictions”.

Undeterred by thinly veiled market restrictions, Guo, said, Huawei has this year managed to sign 26 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers and have already shipped more than 10,000 5G base stations to markets around the world. More than 160 cities including Nairobi and 211 Fortune Global 500 companies have selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.

The early waves of mobile communications technologies were largely driven by American and European companies. As 5G approaches, promising to unprecedentedly transform the way people live and reshape the society and industries, Huawei has emerged as a serious challenger. In the battle to determine who will lead the race, the United States has barred Huawei from supplying its government and contractors.

A number of carriers globally including British Telecommunications (BT) have expressed support for the world’s biggest telecom gear maker.

“There is only one true 5G supplier right now and that is Huawei — the others need to catch up,” said BT’s Chief Architect Neil McRae.

“I’ve been to Shenzhen recently and there’s nowhere else in the world where you can see the kind of 5G technology developments that Huawei has achieved,” he added.

Despite of intense 5G race and the US China trade war, Huawei’s business performance remains strong.

“We have never stopped pushing forward, and as a result our 2018 sales revenue is expected to reach 108.5 billion US dollars, up 21% year-on-year,”Guo said, adding that, “Our business performance remains strong, and this is by far the most direct form of validation that we can receive from our customers.”

The United States and China are locked in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods. Early this month, the two largest economies in the world announced a temporary truce to their months-long trade disputes following a meeting between the two countries’ top leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

Guo pointed out in the New Year’s message that as the dynamic between world powers becomes more intense, there will be greater uncertainty in the macro business environment, but Huawei will keep feet on the ground and improve the business ecosystem for the industry, “making tangible contributions to local communities and working to secure opportunities for fair competition”.

The company which operates locally under the Huawei Technologies (Kenya) Company Limited subsidiary has been undertaking strategic projects in this market geared at boosting the ICT infrastructure and bridging the digital divide, creating job opportunities for locals both directly and indirectly.

Recently Huawei Technologies Kenya is implementing the Nairobi Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) project with Kenya Urban Roads being the implementing agency. This comes hot on the heels of the Huawei Digital Railway Solution deployment for the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

On his part, Huawei Kenya CEO Mr. Stone He, reiterated Huawei’s commitment to enhance the contribution of ICT to national and economic development ideals, confirming that the local subsidiary will continue working together with various partners including the government and carriers to improve broadband coverage, tailor more innovative ICT solutions to meet local needs and cultivating more local talents through its number of CSR programs.