ICPAK wants corruption purge to target PSs, CEOs

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya is calling for a structured and strategic war on corruption that targets accounting officers in the rank of principal secretaries and chief executive officers of parastatals.

Chairman Julius Mwatu says corruption begins at the point of budgeting mostly carried out by Authority to Incur Expenditure holders.

Even as the government cracks the whip on procurement officers and accountants in various state agencies in its war on corruption, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya claims the fight against graft could become a cropper since accountants come at the disbursement of funds level when budgeting that accommodates misappropriation of funds is already done.

ICPAK says that accounting officers who are the chief executive officers in parastatals and principal secretaries in government should be the main targets in the war on corruption.

Noting that the Income Tax Act of 1974 is tattered following many amendments over the years, ICPAK wants the 44 years old law repealed, noting that it is inconsistent with current trends.

They are warning that the decision by Treasury CS Henry Rotich to introduce VAT exemption on various food items could see the cost of the goods rise as business people seek to recoup the cost of production since the inputs for their production is still in place.

ICPAK says KRA could meet its revenue collection target of 1.7 trillion shillings of the tax body takes advantage of new policy measures as well as its revamped infrastructure in tax collection.

