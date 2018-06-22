IEBC receives nominees for August by-elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC has received a list of candidates nominated for the 17th August by-elections in three counties.

The list will be gazetted in the next ten days to allow for disputes to be settled. The vacant seats include Baringo South Parliamentary seat, Bobasi Chache ward, Kisii County as well as North Kadem in Migori county.

After completion of party primaries for candidates in the forthcoming by elections for parliamentary and ward seats in Kisii, Migori and Baringo counties, the list of candidates nominated for the mini poll slated for 17th August is now in the custody of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The list which bears the names of nominees for the Baringo south Parliamentary seat, Bobasi Chache ward, Kisiii county as well as North Kadem in Migori county, will however only be gazetted in the next ten days to allow for lodging and settling of any disputes according to IEBC.

The development comes only days after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati opposed an application filed by a petitioner seeking to halt preparations for by-elections in the three counties.

A voter, Isaiah Biwott Kangwony, moved to court claiming IEBC is not properly constituted to manage an election but the electoral agency ‘s chair noted the issue of quorum would only come into play when plenary needs to sit and not when conducting by-elections.