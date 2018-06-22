IEBC receives nominees for August by-elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC has received a list of candidates nominated for the 17th August by-elections in three counties.

The list will be gazetted in the next ten days to allow for disputes to be settled. The vacant seats include Baringo South Parliamentary seat, Bobasi Chache ward, Kisii County as well as North Kadem in Migori county.

The development comes only days after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati opposed an application filed by a petitioner seeking to halt preparations for by-elections in the three counties.

A voter, Isaiah Biwott Kangwony, moved to court claiming IEBC is not properly constituted to manage an election but  the electoral agency ‘s chair  noted the issue of quorum  would  only come into play when plenary needs to sit and not when conducting by-elections.

