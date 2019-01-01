Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has challenged inmates at the County’s correctional centers to take advantage of courses offered at the facilities.

Samburu Governor was at the Maralal GK prison as he prepared to usher in the New Year.

While speaking at the facility, Samburu County Governor said the prisoners who have transformed and armed with skills in jua kali sector would be empowered to be independent in life through employment and grants to start business enterprises in groups upon their release.

“They ought to learn skills that are necessary, we have a shortage of plumbers, masonry and carpentry and therefore in one way our contractors will offer them with employment, we will also give them grants to start small scale business enterprises while in groups under women and youths enterprise fund,” he said.

Officer in charge of Maralal Prison Charles Mwangangi said the facility is already offering education and skills in carpentry, masonry that would help prisoners to easily reintegrate back to the community after serving their sentences.

“We do a lot of training here, some graduate with skills in masonry, carpentry and wielding. The County government’s plan is a good gesture that would fully transform ex-prisoners and prevent them from engaging in crime through small scale businesses enterprises upon release,” Mwangangi said.

Lenolkulal also visited several children’s homes during New Year celebrations where he challenged parents and the community to be responsible in bringing up children within their homes to minimize dependency on orphanages.