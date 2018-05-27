DPP receives inquiry files into Ksh 9B NYS scam

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has received at least 10 files in connection with the 9 billion shillings National Youth Service scam.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji confirmed receiving the files from the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti paving way for possible prosecutions beginning Monday.

On his twitter handle, Haji acknowledged receiving Inquiry Files No. 51 to 60 of 2018 through a letter from the DCI.

More than 40 suspects in the latest NYS scam have appeared before the detectives at the directorate of criminal investigations.

The development coming as the National Youth Sector Alliance called for the freezing of assets of individuals mentioned in the NYS, NCPD and Youth enterprise Fund scandals.

The youth lobby group has threatened to mobilize youths across the country to boycott paying taxes if the government fails to act on the perpetrators of the alleged scandals.

Meanwhile, Commercial banks have come under sharp focus over corruption in the country. A section of leaders accompanying Deputy President William Ruto for a church service at St Peters Catholic Church Lanet called for a probe into the financial institutions.

The legislators said that there is no way abnormally large amounts of money could have been deposited or withdrawn from an individual’s account without the banks asking hard questions.

Deputy President William Ruto said the government will not allow the progress made over the last five years to go down the drain courtesy of a few corrupt individuals.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to act firmly on the perpetrators of graft within the government. On Saturday, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance called for the prosecution of those who will be found culpable.

In a statement, KEPSA said the reports on suspected fraud in government agencies have been depressing to anybody who cares about the future of Kenya.

KEPSA pointed an accusing finger to institutions that fail to follow through on investigations and prosecutions of the culprits who would later go off scot-free.

More than 10 billion shillings is said to have been lost in the twin scandals at the NYS and NCPD.