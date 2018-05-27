Interior CS wants Kenyans to support police reforms

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has called on Kenyans to support ongoing police reforms as the government moves to enhance security across the country.

Speaking in Nyamira County, Matiang’i challenged Kenyans to work closely with security agents in order to boost their morale even as he pledged government’s support for the men in uniform.

He commended the area County Commissioner Isaiah Naikoru for the enhanced security in the county and pledged to support the grassroots national government officers.

Separately, fears over possible abductions orchestrated by groups sympathetic to al shabaab militants remain rife in Daadab with the region recording mysterious disappearances within the last 30 days.

Dadaab MP Mohamed Dahir says at least nine people including a Sheikh have disappeared over the last one month raising fresh security fears among area residents.

Dahir says the situation has forced a section of area residents to flee from the area amid fears that organized groups could be behind the latest abductions.

Dahir urged the government to enhance security in the area to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaviani village, Kathiani Constituency in Machakos County have decried rising insecurity in the area after six people reportedly lost their lives under mysterious circumstances.

In the latest incident armed robbers killed a night guard at Nzaikoni Market and injured another before raiding a Microfinace bank next to CDF office.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui has given top security chiefs a seven day ultimatum to reshuffle all the police officers in the constituency, failure to which residents will demonstrate.