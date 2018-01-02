Deadly overnight protests in Iran

Iran’s supreme leader has accused the country’s enemies of stirring days of protests that have claimed at least 22 lives.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was speaking for the first time since clashes between protesters and security forces broke out last Thursday.

Nine people, including a child, died overnight in violence in central Iran, state media say.

The protests are the largest since the disputed 2009 presidential election.

“In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic,” Iran’s supreme leader was quoted as saying in a post on his official website.

He said he would address the nation about the recent events “when the time was right”.

The protests began last Thursday in the city of Mashhad, initially against price rises and corruption, but have since spread amid wider anti-government sentiment.

Some 450 people have been arrested in Tehran Province in recent days, Tehran Province’s deputy governor-general is quoted as saying.

“About 200 people were arrested on Saturday, 150 on Sunday and about 100 on Monday,” Ali Asghar Naserbakht said.

President Hassan Rouhani earlier said protests were an “opportunity, not a threat”, but vowed to crack down on “lawbreakers”.

The US has stepped up support for the protesters’ “bold resistance”.

The Green Movement in 2009 saw millions of protesters dispute the election victory of incumbent president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The protests were brutally suppressed, with at least 30 people killed and thousands arrested.

Where is the latest violence happening?

Six protesters died overnight in an apparent attempt to seize guns from a police station in the town of Qahderijan in the central province of Isfahan, state TV reported.

An 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were also reported killed in the town of Khomeinishahr.

A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards was fatally wounded in nearby Kahrizsang, state media added.

In an earlier incident, there were reports of shots being fired at police in Najafabad, near Isfahan, killing one officer and wounding three.

