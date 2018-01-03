Freed Canadian hostage arrested for assault

A Canadian man who was held hostage for five years by a Taliban-linked insurgent group has been arrested.

Joshua Boyle, 34, is facing a total of 15 charges including assault and unlawful confinement, according to Canadian media.

Pakistani soldiers rescued Mr Boyle, his US wife, Caitlan Coleman, and their children in October.

The couple were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012 and had three children while in captivity.

Canadian media said the offences were alleged to have happened since Mr Boyle’s return to Ottawa. He faces eight assault charges, two sexual assault charges, two unlawful confinement charges, one count of misleading police, uttering death threats and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

The charges were filed on 1 January.

“Mr Boyle is presumed innocent,” his lawyer Eric Granger said in an email to the BBC.

“He’s never been in trouble before. No evidence has been provided yet, which is typical at this early stage. We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges.”

There is a publication ban on any information that would identify any alleged victim or witness.

Canadian reports said the alleged offences took place between 14 October and 30 December.

The couple were kidnapped while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network.