Ghana’s capital rocked by huge gas explosions

Huge explosions have rocked a fuel depot in Ghana’s capital Accra, killing at least three people.

The explosions sent a giant fireball into the sky and forced residents to flee the Atomic Junction area, in the north-east of the city, officials say.

The incident happened at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday. Reports suggest a tanker delivering natural gas caught fire.

Three people were confirmed killed, and at least 30 others were injured.

The first blast reportedly triggered a second explosion and a fire at a petrol station nearby.

The blaze, in the suburb of Legon, was later largely brought under control, government minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told local radio, according to Reuters news agency.

Many of those evacuated were students at the University of Ghana, which is sited in the area.

The explosion began at a state-owned GOIL liquefied natural gas station and spread to a Total petrol station across the street, sending a giant fireball high into the night sky and forcing frightened residents to flee.

At least six fire trucks and more than 200 police personnel were deployed to help to cordon off the area of the blasts. Ambulances also arrived and those with various injuries were sent to the hospital.

In June 2015, about 150 died in a fire at a petrol station in the city.