Grace Mugabe due in South Africa court

Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, is due in court in South Africa following reports of an alleged assault, South Africa’s police minister says.

Fikile Mbalula said: “She’s not under arrest because she co-operated and handed herself over to the police.”

She is alleged to have attacked a young woman at a Johannesburg area hotel.

The woman, 20, accused Mrs Mugabe, 52, of hitting her in the face and put images of a head wound on social media. Mrs Mugabe has not yet commented.

South African police confirmed that the 20-year-old had registered a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mrs Mugabe allegedly attacked the woman with an extension cord after finding her with her two sons in a hotel room in Sandton, a plush suburb north of Johannesburg, reports the BBC’s Pumza Fihlani.

The attack is said to have happened on Sunday evening.

She is seen as a staunch defender of President Robert Mugabe, 93, and is the leader of the powerful women’s league of Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF party.

Zimbabwe Information Minister Christopher Mushowe told the BBC that he was unaware of the allegation.

Zimbabwe’s first lady was in South Africa to be treated for an ankle injury, sustained during a road accident last month, when the alleged assault took place, according to Zimbabwean media.

It is not clear whether she was traveling on a diplomatic or a normal passport.