High alert ahead of rapist guru sentence

Indian security forces have been put on high alert ahead of the sentencing of a controversial guru convicted of rape.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers rioted after Friday’s verdict in Panchkula – 38 people were killed.

The self-styled holy man was found guilty of sexually assaulting two female followers. He faces a maximum sentence of life in jail.

A curfew has been imposed in several areas of Haryana and Punjab states, while the capital Delhi is on alert.

Singh, 50, will not be taken to court to hear his sentence. Instead, the judge who convicted him will be flown to Rohtak jail where he is being held, to deliver it.

The verdict is expected at 14:30pm local time (09:00 GMT).

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh?