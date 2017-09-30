May under renewed brexit pressure ahead of conference

Theresa May is coming under fresh pressure over Brexit on the eve of the Conservative party conference.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has again intervened on Brexit, setting out four conditions he says are necessary.

Mr Johnson insisted any transition period after Britain leaves the EU should not last “a second more” than two years.

BBC political correspondent Jonathan Blake says Mrs May must take the agenda back to her priority: the economy.

Our correspondent says the timing of Mr Johnson’s latest comments was “no accident”, coming as Conservatives gather in Manchester for their annual conference, which starts on Sunday.

The prime minister will be seeking to reassert her authority as she goes into her first party conference since she lost her government’s majority in the general election.

It also comes after six months of Brexit negotiations in which there has been no significant breakthrough.

In his interview with the Sun, Mr Johnson called for four conditions for Brexit, which were then described by the paper as his “four red lines”:

Mr Johnson said: “The crucial thing I want to get over to Sun readers about Brexit is that it is going to be great and we need to believe in ourselves and believe we can do it. It is unstoppable.”

He also touched on other subjects in the interview – calling for a faster increase in the minimum wage and for public sector pay rises.

While he dismissed suggestions of any leadership ambitions, his comments are likely to fuel speculation that he is still positioning himself for the top job.

Mrs May said that, while she was focused on getting the best deal with the EU, she was also committed to making Britain fairer – in particular for the younger generation.

“I understand the concerns raised, particularly by young people,” she said.

“My determination to act on those concerns, and crucially, to fulfil the promise of my first speech on the steps of Downing Street, is greater than ever.”

The call from Mr Johnson comes as other Eurosceptic Tory MPs have said the UK should walk away from Brexit talks by Christmas unless the EU shows it is serious about a free trade deal.

The Leave Means Leave campaign has urged Mrs May to speed up talks with the EU.

The group – which includes ex-minister Owen Paterson – said the prime minister should not be afraid of a “no deal” scenario.

In a letter to Mrs May, they say: “To delay the end of the transition period until after the projected 2022 general election could jeopardise the entire Brexit programme.”

Mrs May must make clear that British courts must no longer be bound by European Court of Justice rulings after the moment of withdrawal and that the UK will be free to negotiate, sign and implement trade deals with other countries during the transitional phase, the group argues.

Image copyright Bristol Port Company Image caption MPs say there is “nothing to be feared” in failing to negotiate a deal

The group, which also includes Tory backbencher Peter Bone and former minister David Jones, also asks for clarification on whether the UK will be obliged to abide by new regulations and directives during the two-year period.