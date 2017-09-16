North Korea vows to complete nuclear plan

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to reach the country’s nuclear goals, according to state media.

The aim was to establish “equilibrium” of military force with the US, the KCNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Mr Kim’s comments come after North Korea fired its latest missile over Japan – in what is being described as the country’s farthest-reaching test.

The move split world powers who united behind new UN sanctions against North Korea just days ago.

“We should clearly show the big power chauvinists how our state attain the goal of completing its nuclear force despite their limitless sanctions and blockade,” Mr Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

He also said North Korea’s goal was “to establish the equilibrium of real force with the US and make the US rulers dare not talk about military option for the DPRK [North Korea]”.

Mr Kim personally watched the launch of a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile on Friday.

The missile reached an altitude of about 770km (478 miles), travelling 3,700km past the northernmost island of Hokkaido before landing in the sea, South Korea’s military said.

The missile had the capacity to reach the US territory of Guam and experts say it is the furthest any North Korean ballistic missile has ever travelled above ground.

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting, in which members unanimously condemned the launch as “highly provocative” – coming as it did after Pyongyang’s nuclear bomb test on 3 September.

US President Donald Trump said North Korea had “once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbours, and the entire world community”, but that he felt more confident than ever that the US was ready should a military option be needed.

But Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasiliy Nebenzia, urged caution, saying: “We think that threats, tests, launches, and mutual threats in fact should be stopped, and that we should engage in meaningful negotiations.”