Princess Diana, one of the most famous royals in the world, died in a terrible accident on August 31st, 1997. Today, 20 years after her death, fans of the fallen Lady Di gathered outside the gates of the Kensington Palace to remember the woman who reshaped Britain and touched the world.

With flowers and candles, people gathered in the same place where tens of thousands had flocked to 20 years ago in the wee hours of the morning.

In turn, Prince William and Harry have filmed a series of documentaries to mark their mother’s 20th anniversary. This is part of a larger campaign by the princes to talk about mental health issues.

Princess Diana, who at the time had just divorced Prince Charles, died at the age of 36 after she left the Ritz hotel in the French capital with Dodi Al Fayed. Her death at such a young age shocked the world and prompted an enormous outpouring of grief.

“No one alive 20 years ago today will forget the moment they heard Princess Diana was dead or the nationwide grief that erupted. Young people may wonder why Di’s death still makes headlines. But the world of 2017 would not be the same had she not been who she was.” One of Britain’s most notable newspapers, The Sun, wrote on Thursday.

Her anniversary has brought back all the conspiracy theories surrounding her death. These theories have persisted for decades and the fascination with the mystery of her death has prompted the making of several documentaries including one called Lady Di: Tragedy or Treason.

Princess Diana’s funeral was one of the most watched events in History and so it should come as no surprise that 20 years on, the world is still in awe of Lady Di; her character, her image, the princess in the gilded tower.

She was interred on September 6th, 1997, in Althorp, United Kingdom.