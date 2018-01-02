Trump attacks Pakistan ‘deceit’ in first tweet of the year

Written By: BBC/Beth Nyaga
President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving the United States while receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid.

In his first tweet of the year, he also alleged Pakistan harboured terrorists.

Pakistan reacted angrily to the tweet, saying all the funding was accounted for and that Mr Trump was bitter due to the “US defeat in Afghanistan”.

The US is considering withholding more than $250m (£185m) in aid that it delayed sending to Islamabad in August.

The move is being considered due to Pakistan’s perceived failure to crack down more effectively on terror groups, The New York Times reports.

