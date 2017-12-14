Trump distances himself from Alabama loss

US President Donald Trump has distanced himself from Roy Moore after the Republican suffered a historic defeat for the party in conservative Alabama.

The victory for Democrat Doug Jones narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49, which could complicate Trump’s legislative plans.

Mr Moore’s campaign was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women, which he denied.

Mr Jones is the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat for Alabama in 25 years.

Despite top Republicans deserting ultra-conservative Mr Moore amid claims of child molestation, the US president had offered his full endorsement.

Mr Trump even recorded an automated phone message for the embattled Senate candidate in the days leading up to the election.

In his first reaction on Twitter, Mr Trump congratulated the Democratic victor Mr Jones.

But he went on to remind his followers that he initially supported Mr Moore’s mainstream Republican opponent, Luther Strange, in the party’s primary election.

Donald J. Trump ?@realDonaldTrump The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him

He added “if last night’s election proved anything, it proved that we need to put up GREAT Republican candidates to increase the razor thin margins in both the House and Senate”.

Mr Jones told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that he received calls from President Trump, Democratic leader Senator Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Senator Mitch McConnell.

He said Mr Trump made a “very gracious” phone call and extended an invitation to the White House.

Mr Jones added that he has not yet spoken to Mr Moore.

“I’m going to let him make that decision,” he said.

The Alabama seat was made vacant by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year.

