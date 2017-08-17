Van crashes into crowds in Barcelona, media say two killed

A van crashed into dozens of people in the center of Barcelona on Thursday and Spanish media said at least two people were killed.

Police said several people were injured and described the incident on Twitter as a “massive crash”. A police spokesman said he could not confirm any deaths or that the incident was being treated as terrorism.

Soon afterwards, Spain’s El Periodico newspaper reported that two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona’s city center, and reported gunfire in the area, although it did not cite the source of the information.

It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were connecte

