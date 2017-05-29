Vanessa Kingori, a Kenyan, is now the publishing director of British Vogue

Vanessa Kingori’s appointment as the publishing director of British Vogue comes shortly after the appointment of Edward Enniful as the magazine’s Editor-in-chief (EIC). Enniful made history this year when he became the first black man to become EIC in the magazine’s 100-year history. These two appointments signal a change in this highly acclaimed global fashion magazine.

Conde Nast’s managing director, Albert Read, alluded to this new era when he spoke of Vanessa. “With Vogue entering its new era, Vanessa is the clear choice for this post. She has shown herself to be an outstanding executive, with an ability to harness the continuing power of print while embracing the platforms, ideas and collaborations that resonate with a new generation of consumer and client.”

Knight of the British Empire

If the name Vanessa Kingori sounds vaguely familiar that’s because this picture of her and Prince William was making the rounds early this year on social media. Vanessa shared this #TBT on her Instagram in May recalling the time she was knighted by the Queen of England with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Vanessa Kingori will take over from Stephen Quinn who is retiring after a 26-year tenure. Vanessa said this of her appointment, “In a moment when continuous change across the communications, fashion and luxury industries creates dynamic and exhilarating opportunities for the strongest media brands, Vogue’s unrivalled equity sets it apart as the best of the best. To be tasked with setting and leading commercial strategy across the British Vogue brand while Edward [Enninful] debuts his vision for the next chapter is truly an honour.”

Career History