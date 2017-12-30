Zimbabwean family stranded in Bangkok airport for months

No-one really enjoys a long airport stopover, but for one Zimbabwean family, Bangkok’s main airport has been home for nearly three months.

According to the Thai immigration bureau, the four children under 11 and four adults arrived in Bangkok in May, but are refusing to return to Zimbabwe for fear of persecution.

Their plight came to light after someone who said he worked at Suvarnabhumi airport posted a photo on Facebook showing himself giving a little African girl a Christmas present.

In the now deleted post, Kanaruj Artt Pornsopit said the family had been living in the airport for nearly three months “because of the unsettled situation” in their country.

“Hope all of you back to your sweet home soon”, he said.

Immigration bureau spokesman Pol Col Cherngron Rimphadee told the BBC the family initially arrived in Thailand as tourists. They attempted to fly out of Bangkok in October to the Spanish city of Barcelona via Kiev in Ukraine.

But they were denied boarding because they did not have visas to enter Spain.

However, they were also unable to re-enter Thailand as they had overstayed their initial tourist visas by five months and had to pay a hefty fine.

They later made arrangements with Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) to fly via Kiev to Dubai instead – and then on to a third country – bypassing European immigration.

