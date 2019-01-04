INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation is seeking to engage three (3) qualified and motivated interns to undertake internship programmes for a maximum (non renewable) period of three (3) months in the following Departments/Units as per the outlined basic requirements:-

Technical Services Department – 1 position

a) Bachelors Degree / Higher National Diploma or Diploma in Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized Institution

b) Must be computer literate

2. Digital Media Unit – 1 position

a) Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Journalism, Mass Communication, Media Studies, Public Relations, Graphic Design or its equivalent from a recognized Institution

b) Good writing, blogging, editing, presentation, communication skills and conversant with social media platforms

3. Information, Communications & Technology Deparment (ICT) – 1 position

a) Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Science, Business Information Technology or any other related discipline from a recognized Institution

b) Good knowledge of software/application development and programming

Other requirements:

Kenyan youth aged between 21 and 34 years Must attach copies of certificates, academic transcripts, updated curriculum vitae, national identity card or passport, certificate of good conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigations alongside the application letter

Upon successful selection and intake, the interns will be required to submit the following documents:-

Personal accident insurance cover for the entire period of internship Medical insurance cover by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance firm PIN certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority. NSSF card Two coloured passport photographs Bank account details Recommendation/reference letter from the Institution attended.

Interested candidates who meet the above outlined requirements should submit their applications and copies of relevant documents to the undersigned before 11th January, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for interviews soon thereafter.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION.

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

