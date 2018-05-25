Investors bank on Westlands’ close proximity to CBD

Westlands in the 90s was a safe haven for businesses after office space became scarce and highly priced within Nairobi city center.

Over 20 years later, socio-development in Westlands has seen the area poised to be the next hospitality hub with hotels there boasting a 20 percent market share in Nairobi.

Even as events of 21st September 2013, remain etched in the minds of Kenyans and the world at large following the Westgate attack in which 67 people lost their lives and property worth millions destroyed- Westlands is reinventing itself as a hospitality hub.

Westlands which was once a residential neighborhood is now a construction site literally, ranging from mixed development skyscrapers to road expansion works.

Six years down the line, Westlands is rising as the capital city’s hospitality hub.

In Nairobi, the CBD and Westlands have the highest concentration of top rated hotels jointly controlling a market share of 45 percent in Nairobi.

Due to competition, a section of hoteliers eyeing a piece of the pie have embraced dual branding for operational efficiency by combining serviced apartments and traditional hotels in one building where clients share the lobby, parking, gym and fitness facilities.

Analysts project that Westlands will have the largest hotel room supply in the next 5 years, with outfits such as Movenpick and Pullman JW Mariott setting up shop in Westlands.