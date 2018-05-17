IPOA launches satellite stations to educate public on mandate

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched satellite stations in several areas around Turkana County in efforts aimed at educating members of the public on its mandate.

Authority’s Deputy Chairperson Jedidah Ntoyai who presided over the launch said the authority remains keen to extend its services to remote parts of the country.

Ntoyai encouraged the public to visit the nearest stations to issue their complaints, in a bid to sharpen the authority’s oversight function to improve service delivery.

Similar sentiments echoed by Turkana County Commissioner Seif Matata assured cooperation from all security agents within the county.

Area County Commander Ronald Opili however challenged the authority to encompass the police in their sensitization outreach to dispel the negative perception growing among the disciplined ranks on the commission’s mandate.