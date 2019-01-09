IPOA says probe into extra judicial killings ongoing

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority – IPOA says investigations into the nine cases of extra judicial killings are at an advanced stage and appropriate recommendations will be made once the probe is complete.

In a statement to media houses, the Authority said any police officer found culpable will face the law.

Following public outcry over cases of alleged extra judicial killings leveled against security officers, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has released a progress report of investigations into nine cases.

One of the incidents is the killing of a university student Carilton David Maina on the eve of Christmas last year.

IPOA is also piecing together evidence to establish what transpired leading to the shooting to death of four people at Kolongolo trading centre in Trans Nzoia County following confrontations between residents and police.

The oversight body is also investigating an alleged police assault that led to the death of George Lumbuku and subsequent fatal shooting and injury of protesters in Malakisi, Bungoma County on 26th December 2018.

Officers involved in the fatal shooting of one Fredrick Onyango Omondi in Rongo, Migori County and alleged shooting and serious injury of one Juma Bahati is also being probed.

Other cases being investigated are the fatal shooting of Evans Odhiambo in Mathare North, Nairobi county, the death of Abdia Omar Adan of Rhamu village of Mandera county, investigation into the fatal shooting of Shafi salim Shafi in Mwembe Kuku in Mvita, Mombasa county, Shafi Salim Shafi in Mwembe Kuku, Mvita, Mombasa county and the six individuals in Dandora.

IPOA will then make appropriate recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions based on findings.