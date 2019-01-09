IPOA says probe into extra judicial killings ongoing

260

www.reuters.com
KBC_Facebook-728x90

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority – IPOA says investigations into the nine cases of extra judicial killings are at an advanced stage and appropriate recommendations will be made once the probe is complete.

In a statement to media houses, the Authority said any police officer found culpable will face the law.

Following public outcry over cases of alleged extra judicial killings leveled against security officers, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has released a progress report of investigations into nine cases.

Also Read  President Kenyatta to work with all leaders for development

One of the incidents is the killing of a university student Carilton David Maina on the eve of Christmas last year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

IPOA is also piecing together evidence to establish what transpired leading to the shooting to death of four people at Kolongolo trading centre in Trans Nzoia County following confrontations between residents and police.

Also Read  Central Kenya leaders warn against plot to sabotage handshake

The oversight body is also investigating an alleged police assault that led to the death of George Lumbuku and subsequent fatal shooting and injury of protesters in Malakisi, Bungoma County on 26th December 2018.

Officers involved in the   fatal shooting of one Fredrick Onyango Omondi in Rongo, Migori County and alleged shooting and serious injury of one Juma Bahati is also being probed.

Also Read  Killers of former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kamto due in court

Other cases being investigated are the fatal shooting of Evans Odhiambo in Mathare North, Nairobi county, the  death  of  Abdia  Omar  Adan of Rhamu  village of  Mandera county, investigation into the fatal shooting of Shafi salim Shafi in Mwembe Kuku in  Mvita, Mombasa county, Shafi Salim Shafi in Mwembe Kuku, Mvita, Mombasa county and the   six  individuals  in Dandora.

IPOA will then make appropriate recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions based on findings.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR