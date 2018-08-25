IPSOS Synovate defends itself against claims of bias

IPSOS Synovate has defended itself against accusations that it is being used by certain politician eyeing the 2022 election.

Synovate research analyst Tom Wolf argues that the firm cannot risk injuring its global reputation by being compromised by politicians.

Wolf claims the poll was fully sponsored by IPSOS and has been called to gauge public opinion in the wake of the ongoing efforts to curb runaway corruption.

Renowned research firm IPSOS has been accused of conducting fake opinion polls, funded and sponsored by to achieve some political end game.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



A section of political leaders have read mischief into the recent findings. But the research firm is adamant that politicians had nothing to do with the survey on the state of corruption in the country.

Faced with questions over its line of questioning in analyzing public mood on corruption, the renowned researcher insists the questions were random and framed without preconceived conclusion.

Questions have also been raised about the sample size and spread of the respondents, but Wolf is adamant that 2000 respondents is a good number to gauge public mood globally citing a small margin of error.

The agency is expected to release another opinion poll on the state of economy and devolution next week.