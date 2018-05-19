Issue life bans on doping athletes, Tata urges

Retired Kenyan athlete Rose Tata has asked Athletics Kenya to issue life bans on athletes caught in doping scandals.

Tata who won medals for Kenya in the late 70’s says life bans will help Kenya keep its clean name in the global events.

Kenya is grappling with the doping syndrome among its athletes, an issue that has pressured the Athletics Kenya federation and Anti Doping Agency of Kenya to end this worrying trend.

Shock allegations that recently decorated middle distance runner Asbel Kiprop to have breached anti-doping rules, left many wondering what should be done to end doping among Kenyan athletes.

According to Tata, athletes involved in doping cases have tarnished the name of the country in global showpieces and need to be banned for life to keep Kenya clean.

Asbel Kiprop, Olympic and three times world champion over 1500m, tested positive for a banned substance, an issue that caught athletics fraternity in Kenya by shock.

Over 50 Kenyan athletes have so far been banned due to doping including Olympic marathon winner Jemima Sumgong who was banned for four years after her claim she was taking EPO, a banned substance for an ectopic pregnancy.

Others include Rita Jeptoo, who won the Boston Marathon three times.

She was banned from sports for the anti-doping rule violation in 2014.

Mathew Kisorio was banned in 2012 after testing positive for steroids.

Joyce Zachary, David Munyasia among others were also banned.