Journalists across the country urged to be professional

Journalists across the country have been urged to be professional in their reporting and accountable for their stories.

The remarks were made during the Kenya Editors’ Guild workshop in Mombasa where it also emerged that quacks have flooded the profession and the media council of Kenya is in the process of rooting them out.

The three-day workshop saw journalists from Mombasa interact with editors, human rights organizations and the clergy to discuss how best journalists should be professional, credible and accountable in their reporting.

During the discussions, different groups raised concerns that politics takes up too much space in all media platforms yet there are more interesting and development stories that need to be told.

However, the Deputy Chairman of the Kenya Editors’ Guild Samuel Maina countered the claims terming them double standards.

He said the people expressing such concerns are the same ones who want everything to do with politics.

The chairman of the Kenya editors’ guild Churchill Otieno expressed the need for journalists to strive in ensuring professional reporting.

However journalists were put on the spot over corruption with Mombasa being among the top five.