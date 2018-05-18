Jubilation as KCB unveils visa world cup winners

Samson Okoth and Willy Wainaina are the lucky winners of an all-expenses paid trip to this year’s world cup by leading lender institution KCB Bank.

The two will be accompanied by an additional member of their family to enjoy the world cup spectacle. Samson Okoth will be accompanied by his son Gershom Okoth while Willy Wainaina will be joined by his wife and mother of two Esther Warui for the Russia trip.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, KCB Bank Kenya Head of Business Marketing Wanyi Mwaura lauded the two on winning the trip to Russia adding that KCB is delighted to offer an amazing experience for its customers at the global football stage.

“I wish to congratulate you and your family members for winning the once in a lifetime trip to the world cup, and I wish you a fantastic trip and once again thank you for believing in our products”, said Wanyi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Samson a Surveying and Mapping lecturer by at the Technical University of Kenya swiped his KCB Visa Card to buy newspapers and Groceries for his family.

The reward is an utterly different experience of relishing the world cup alongside his 22-year-old son after a long wait of 58 years. He first watched the world cup in 1974 on the floor at his teacher’s house. Little did he dream of getting such an amazing chance of watching the sport live in an arena.

The difference this time for Okoth will be a return air ticket, a FIFA Category one match ticket that comes with pre match hospitality, 4 nights’ accommodation in a deluxe suite at Moscow’s Marriot Hotel as well as other exciting packages.

“I am very excited to have won the ticket, my world cup dream has come true thanks to KCB Bank”, said a delighted Samson.

The two who are lovers of football could not believe their eyes when they got a call from KCB.

“When my dad called to inform me that I will accompany him on an all paid trip to Russia, I blushed off the idea since I was training with my football team at Strathmore University, I thought it was a joke.

The father and son couldn’t hide their joy at Kencom they were unveiled as the lucky winners of the just concluded KCB Visa World cup promotion.

“It is such a great moment for me as a father, giving my son who aspires to be Harambee Stars Captain this amazing opportunity of learning from world’s great”, said Okoth.

The second winner Willy Wainaina an ardent arsenal supporter for over 15 years is now the envy of his wife after winning the trip. The 33-year-old tour operator at JKIA was laughed off by his wife when he informed her of his good luck. The wife Esther Warui labeled it as ‘one of his jokes’.

When the hubby was unveiled as winner, she was elated and is now counting days to the opening match where they will watch the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14 2018.

“It is a beautiful moment for me and wife thanks to KCB, we can’t wait to get to Moscow”, said Wainaina who is routing for Spain to win.

His wife is over echoes his sentiments’ we are glad to have been KCB Customers for a long time, this is such a lovely opportunity for us to have a second honeymoon’ she said.

The four have an opportunity to enjoy the rich history and culture of Russia in addition to the exciting World Cup matches and memorable moments thanks to KCB Bank.