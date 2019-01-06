Jubilee legislators in Nakuru slam Murathe over his attacks on DP

Jubilee Party legislators in Nakuru County want the party’s Vice Chairman David Murathe to stop his attacks on the Deputy President and instead focus on galvanizing common values of the party for the country’s good.

The Nakuru County legislators caucus chairman, Kimani Ngunjiri, termed Murathe’ cause as misguided due to its divisive nature.

The Bahati Member of Parliament said if the official is untamed, his campaign may reverse gains achieved by years of painstaking peace building processes in the usually volatile Rift Valley region.

The MP said the stance taken by Murathe runs counter to aspirations of the ruling party which aims at fostering cohesion among all citizens for improved livelihoods.

Ngunjiri’s sentiments come in the wake of remarks by Murathe that he is ready to go to the Supreme Court to find out if the Deputy President is eligible to vie for the presidency in the 2022 general election.

The MP accused Murathe and the Secretary General Raphael Tuju of attempting to whip up sentiments among citizens against Deputy President William Ruto with a view of unfairly blocking his presidential bid in the year 2022.

The MPs join their counterparts who have been skeptic about the fault lines in the ruling party and are now demanding President Uhuru Kenyatta take up his leadership role and call the party to order for the sake of common aspirations.

The Deputy President has been up against intense opposition from party members in recent months over what analysts say are allegations of corruption leveled against him which make him unsuitable for the Presidential election.