Jubilee MPs want parliament dissolved and elections held

A section of Jubilee MPs now want parliament dissolved and general elections declared in order to re-establish the ruling party.

Led by Sirisia MP John Waluke the lawmakers accuse President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting his deputy William Ruto and plotting to abandon his agreement to back him in 2022.

The remarks indicating an expanded rift in the ruling party have attracted heavy criticism from ODM legislators who now view Jubilee party as already dead.

Waluke a key ally of the Deputy President say parliament should be dissolved and fresh elections held

The legislators say they read mischief in the new found alliance between ODM party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Their counterparts in the opposite say in light of the recent happenings within the ruling party, Jubilee could well be on its death bed.

Speaking separately while handing over secondary school sponsorship’s to top students from his constituency, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi supported former Jubilee Party’s vice-chairman David Murathe Murathe’s argument that Kenyans voted for the presidency hence both the president and his deputy should retire come 2022.