Deputy President William Ruto now says the Jubilee administration is well on course to fulfill its pre-election pledges.

In an apparent reference to complaints by a section of leaders over lack of development projects in Central Kenya, the Deputy President said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration had successfully “rolled out a comprehensive development agenda to transform Kenya since 2013, citing the SGR, tarmacking of roads, NHIF roll out, electricity connections, and establishment of TVET institutions country wide.

While responding to the ongoing rumbles in the ruling Jubilee party, the Deputy President through his twitter handle said that its members should use the appropriate channel to voice out their concerns.

“Jubilee members must use appropriate mechanism to channel matters concerning the party’s leadership and avoid unnecessary negative debate that only undermine the party, the party leadership and the President,” said Ruto.

While noting the Jubilee’s development agenda, Ruto said that no region or community would be left behind for more development.

“After projects promised for decades became a reality under Jubilee many Kenyans especially Jubilee members understandably are asking us for more. This must be tempered with the reality of what we can afford. No region, community or Kenyan will be left behind now or in future,” he added.

Earlier, President Kenyatta asked politicians to shelve narrow political interests and concentrate on working together in serving Kenyans.

The President affirmed his commitment to work with leaders from across the political divide to improve the welfare of all Kenyans saying his focus is uniting the country for purposes of achieving rapid development across the country.