Jubilee will not field candidates in Embakasi, Ugenya by-elections

The Jubilee Party will not field candidates in the forthcoming by-elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya Constituencies.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the decision is in keeping with ongoing efforts to diffuse political tension in the country.

“After wide consultations, the Jubilee Party leadership has decided that the Party shall not be fielding candidates for the forthcoming Parliamentary By- elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South Constituencies,” read part of the statement.

Since the March 9th 2018 handshake between the President and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Jubilee Party and ODM have been enjoying a rather unusual political chemistry.

“This is in the spirit of furthering the steps of constructive engagements with the other main parties engaged in the contest and with an eye on the bigger picture. So soon after a very divisive electoral period just a year ago, the Party is acting in the best interest of various initiatives that will reduce political tension in the country,” read the statement.

The party will however not support any candidate taking part in the by election.

There has been less talk between the once bitter political nemeses. Friday’s decision by Jubilee to pull out of two forthcoming by-elections is the latest sign that the new found bond is getting stronger.

Jubilee says it will sit out in the April 5th by-elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya, two constituencies that were initially in the opposition hands.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju says the move is in keeping with the spirit of furthering the steps of constructive engagements with the opposition.

The bold move by Jubilee does however create room for other Parties as well as independent candidates to try their luck.