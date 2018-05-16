Judge calls for alternative dispute resolutions to unlock family wealth

Kenyans have been asked to embrace out-of-court dispute resolution mechanisms with regard to family rows over property in order to fast track justice in the country.

High Court Family Division Presiding Judge, Justice Aggrey Muchelule noted billions of shillings are locked up in succession cases due to family disputes a situation he said denied the families, access to family wealth.

Speaking during the marking of the United Nations International Day of the Family in Nairobi, Judge Muchelule said the Family Division has rolled out mediation across the country as alternative dispute resolution mechanism that will help resolve many family disputes.

Saying that there are at least 13,000 succession cases in the courts in Nairobi alone, the judge urged members of the public to manage their lives and properties responsibly to avoid disputes that will necessitate court process that waste their time and wealth.

He however assured court users that the Division has the capacity to handle and expeditiously deal with cases brought before it.

Justice Muchelule who is also a Commissioner with the Judicial Service Commission said the Commission is committed to independence of the Judiciary to ensure that justice is delivered without any undue influence.

“The biggest business of the JSC is to promote and uphold the independence of the Judiciary. However we accept criticism for accountability purposes,” Justice Muchelule said.