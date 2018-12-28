Judiciary holds keys to fight against corruption, says President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the judiciary holds the keys to unlocking the fight against corruption in the country.

According to the president matters of cases taking too long in the corridors of justice should be a thing of the past considering the support the judiciary is currently receiving.

The president said Kenyans want to see corrupt individuals being convicted as fast as possible.

¨Kenyans are concerned and we can’t have the judiciary leave cases in limbo. Ufisadi hauna rangi, kabila. The corrupt act as individuals¨, he said.

The president while addressing the media in a roundtable interview said he wants to end corruption in his last term as the president.

¨Our ability to show victory in the war against corruption is convictions¨, said President Kenyatta.

The president who addressed a number of issues, among them the big four agenda said the government was ready to talk to stakeholders who still have reservations about the housing scheme that would have started in January 2019.

¨The proposed housing deduction is a contribution that works as a saving and those who will not get houses will be refunded¨, said the President.

The High Court suspended the state’s plan to deduct 1.5 per cent of workers’ pay to finance the proposed National Housing Development Fund.

The NHDF is proposed in the 2018-2019 budget tax proposals.